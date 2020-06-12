 Emergency services called to Beckenham Junction following reports of person being hit by a train – UKNIP
Emergency services called to Beckenham Junction following reports of person being hit by a train

June 12, 2020

Emergency services have been called to Beckenham junction this afternoon after person has been hit by a train just before 5pm. Services in and out of the station have been severely affected. 

    

 

 

Police and Paramedics were called shortly before 5pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks. 

 

A spokesman for Southern Eastern  said :Trains are currently disrupted and may be delayed or diverted. Response staff have made the train safe to move out of the station and we hope the line will be fully open soon.

 

Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family of the incident

British Transport Police have been approached for comment

More to follow 

