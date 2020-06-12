Fire crews tackle blaze in baking oven in Gillingham at alloy wheel refurbishers

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire within an industrial oven at Lepsons Alloy wheel refurbishment in Railway Street Industrial Estate, Gillingham.

Three fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to the scene at around 3.15pm on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames. Crews used the height vehicle to remove part of the flue from the roofing area.

Staff at the site said that despite the fire work would continue. We will have to just do abit of moving about. We are all ok that is the main thing.

It’s not clear how the blaze started I am led to believe it may have started in a bin.

No casualties have been reported in the fire say Kent Fire and Rescue service