Major search launched in Maidstone for High Risk missing person

A major search operation has been launched in the Maidstone area of Kent for a high risk missing person Kent Police have revealed.

A large amount of resources have been called in to search Moat Park off Mote Road.

After concerns were raised on Friday evening.

A Police helicopter based at Redhill in Surrey that is part of the National police air support has been conducting aerial search from above, whilst a Kent fire and rescue service drone has been deployed to carry out a low level search of the area.

Specialist teams of trained search volunteers have also been called to assist officers on the ground with area search in attempt to locate the missing person.

Kent Police have advised they will issue further information when it become available