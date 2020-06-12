Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Maidstone.

David Hunt, aged 29, was last seen in the Lower Road area at around 8.45am on Friday 12 June 2020.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins tall with dark short hair and a full beard.

When he was last seen David was wearing a black woollen hat, black hooded top, blue jeans and black trainers.

Police Sergeant Vicky Cooke said: ‘We are concerned for David’s welfare and are asking anyone with information to contact us.

‘We are issuing a photograph with the appeal but I would emphasise David now has a full beard.’

Anyone who sees David or knows where he might be should call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 12-0426.