The Metropolitan Police Service have imposed conditions upon several groups intending to protest in London on Saturday, 13 June.

Numerous protest groups have advertised their intention to gather in central London on Saturday, 13 June 2020. They include, Black Lives Matter, right wing and left wing affiliated groups.

Commander Bas Javid said: “I absolutely understand why people want to make their voices heard – there is a really strong depth of feeling out in the communities, but the Government direction is that we remain in a health pandemic and people are asked not to gather in large groups. By doing so, you are putting your own safety, and that of your family or friends at risk. We are asking you not to come to London, and let your voices be heard in other ways.

“We all saw the crowds that came together last weekend, and the demonstration on the whole was peaceful and reinforced the legitimacy of feelings within our communities.

“However on both days, there was a minority intent on disorder, which resulted in incidents of violence and criminal behaviour, and assaults against our officers. This cannot be tolerated.

“As part of the ongoing policing operation ahead of tomorrow’s demonstrations, we continually monitor information available to us. Based on current information, and in order to keep those people safe who plan to come and protest, we have made the decision to impose conditions on the planned demonstrations tomorrow.

“If you were planning to come to London, I again would urge you to reconsider, but if you are still intent, please familiarise yourself with what the conditions are. Please keep yourself safe by complying with government guidance on social distancing.”

The Met’s primary position regarding any gatherings on Saturday, 13 June is that participation in those protests will be in breach of Regulation 7 Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020. The decision that has been taken to impose conditions under the Public Order Act 1986 does not mean that the protest is authorised by police.

For anyone that does decide to attend any protests in London tomorrow, those protests will be subject to conditions that have been imposed in order to ensure the safety of the public, participants and officers. The conditions have been imposed under Section 12(3) of the Public Order Act 1986 and Section 14(3) of the Public Order Act 1986. They represent a proportionate response to the threat that has been identified.

Details of conditions imposed are:

Under s12 of the Public Order Act:

1. The route of the procession promoted by Black Lives Matter and associated groups on 13 June has two conditions imposed on it. Firstly in relation to location. It can only follow the following route – start at Hyde Park and process to Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner, Piccadilly, Piccadilly Circus, Haymarket, Cockspur Street, Trafalgar Square and finishing in Whitehall (North of Police Barrier build) up to, and including, Trafalgar Square.

Secondly, any procession must be finished by 17:00hrs.

Under s14 of the Public Order Act:

2. Any assembly promoted by Black Lives Matter and associated groups on 13 June has two conditions imposed on it. Firstly in relation to location – to assemble in Trafalgar Square and Whitehall (north of the police barrier line).

Secondly any assembly must be finished by 17:00hrs.

3. Any assembly promoted by the right wing and associated groups which is due to take place on 13 June also has two conditions imposed on it. Firstly in relation to location – to assemble in Parliament Square and Whitehall, south of the police barrier line.

Secondly, any assembly must be finished by 17:00hrs.

Commander Bas Javid, continued: “Policing demonstrations is complex and challenging, not least during a global health crisis. We will continue to police any protests with the aim of keeping people safe and preventing crime and disorder.”