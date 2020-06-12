No mask, no ride on Uber from Monday

As of June 15th face masks or coverings are mandatory for everyone riding or driving with Uber.

Uber are introducing mandatory face coverings as of Monday, June 15th to help protect the health and safety of you and your driver.

As of Monday, if you aren’t wearing a face covering, your driver has the right to cancel your ride, and anyone who is repeatedly flagged for not wearing a face covering will risk losing access to the app.

The company have also added a section to their app to report if their drivers are complying with the new rules

The new feature in London which will verify whether your driver is wearing a face covering via prompting them to take a selfie before they can go online.

You can also cancel your ride if your driver arrives and is not wearing a face covering.