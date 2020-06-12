Kent Police was called at 9.05am on Friday 12 June 2020 following a report that a man had come off his bicycle while travelling down Sandgate Hill .

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the death of a cyclist in Folkestone

Officers attended along with the South East Coast Ambulance service and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who saw the man beforehand, to come forward.

Officers would also like to obtain any dashcam footage or privately held CCTV relating to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/MW/50/20.