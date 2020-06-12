Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the death of a cyclist in Folkestone
-
A knife wielding burglar from Tonbridge who was identified after a victim recognised his voice has been sentenced to seven years in prison
A knife wielding burglar from Tonbridge who was identified after a victim recognised his voice has been sentenced to seven years in prison. ...
No mask, no ride on Uber from Monday
As of June 15th face masks or coverings are mandatory for everyone riding or driving with Uber. Uber are introducing mandatory face coverings as of...
Cyclist dies following collision near Folkestone
A cyclist has died after having a suspected heart attack following a collision whilst out on his pushbike near Folkestone on Friday morning. Officers...
A woman has been jailed for racially aggravated assault against a member of the public and assault of emergency workers
A woman has been jailed for racially aggravated assault against a member of the public and assault of emergency workers. On Tuesday, 9 June Carol...
Three people injured after botched Post office Robbery in New Eltham
Three people have been hurt following a botched post office robbery in New Eltham this afternoon we can reveal. A van being pursued by police...
Commuters faced delays after person is hit by a train and killed at Belvedere station
A person has been killed by a train at Belvedere station this morning. Police and Paramedics were called to the station just after 11am on Friday...
Two arrested in connection with 201mph speeding video investigation
Two men have been arrested in connection with a video which appears to show a car travelling up to 201mph in Sussex. The footage, posted on social...
Officers have arrested four men as part of an investigation into an assault in Chatham
Officers have arrested four men as part of an investigation into an assault in Chatham. At 2.21pm on 11 June 2020 Kent Police was called to a...
Crack dealer jailed after county lines operation smashed in Gravesend
A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for his role in supplying heroin and crack cocaine in Gravesend. Habib Sesay was arrested in...
Rapist who kidnapped woman is jailed for 15 years
A dangerous man who kidnapped and raped a lone female as she walked home has been jailed. Desmond Atumkeze, 23, of Battery Road, Greenwich, was...
Trio charge after attacking police officer in Hackney
Three men and a boy have been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker in connection with an incident in Hackney on 10 June. All...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Newham
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Newham. Police were called at 11.07pm on Wednesday, 10 June to...
Motorcyclist airlifted following collision in Erith
A motorcyclist is said to have suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car on Manor Road around 6pm on Thursday. Air ambulance reportedly...
Major emergency Response to Battle of Britain Memorial in Folkestone
Police,Fire crews, South East Coast Ambulance Hart Teams,and Coastguard search and rescue teams have this afternoon been supporting the Kent Surrey...
Turkish families at war in Chatham over corner shop
A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed multiple times on Thursday afternoon following a stabbing attack in Chatham A road remains...
Man jailed after double stabbing involving an 11 month old baby
A man has been given a life sentence after pleading guilty to stabbing his wife and an 11-month-old baby. Rehan Khan, 27 of no fixed abode, pleaded...
Isle of Sheppey man pleads guilty to making indecent images of children
An Isle of Sheppey man has pleaded guilty to three separate charges of making indecent images of a child as well as possession of an extreme...
RMT DEMANDS THAT MAYOR LIFT CONGESTION CHARGE FROM LONDON LIFEBOAT STAFF
Thames waterways union RMT today demanded that London Mayor Sadiq Khan exempt staff working at Tower RNLI station from the congestion and ULEZ...
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Askew Road have named the victim
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Askew Road have named the victim. Alexander Kareem, 20 from Shepherds Bush was found at 12.40am on...
Manhunt for failed East London bank robber
Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify and speak to in connection with two attempted...
London’s top cops speaks from the Heart
This message doesn’t come from the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, an Assistant Commissioner of the Met Police, nor a representative of the...
One rescued from Esher property after blazes rips through £1.6 million pound property
Fire crews from Surrey, West Sussex and London have been called to a large fire at Lammas Lane in #Esher at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Twelve fire...
A stolen dog found wandering next to a busy dual carriageway near Maidstone has been returned to its rightful owner
A stolen dog found wandering next to a busy dual carriageway near Maidstone has been returned to its rightful owner. Peanut, a seven-month-old...
Man slashed in the face following racist attack in Dagenham
Detectives release an image of a man they would like to trace following a racially aggravated stabbing in east London. Police were called at around 8...
Car thef with a cheeky grin sought in Gillingham.
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a theft from a car in Gillingham. The vehicle was parked in Broadway when it was broken into...
Man arrested in Barking drive by shooting
Detectives investigating a shooting in Barking have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. The man was arrested at an address...
Murder investigation launched following death of sisters in Wembley
Police were called to Fryent Country Park, Slough Lane at 1.08pm on Sunday, 7 June to a report of two women found unresponsive.Officers and London...