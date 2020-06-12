Officers have arrested four men as part of an investigation into an assault in Chatham.

At 2.21pm on 11 June 2020 Kent Police was called to a disturbance in Chatham High Street.

Police attended and a 19-year-old man from London was found to have injuries consistent with a stab wound. He was flown to a London hospital for treatment where he was subsequently discharged and then arrested on suspicion of affray.

A second man, in his 50s and from Chatham, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and was later discharged. He was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery.

Two other men aged 26 and 37, both from Chatham, were also arrested on suspicion of affray.

Officers also recovered a knife from the scene.

All four men remain in custody while police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.