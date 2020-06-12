Person dies after being hit by a train at Beckenham junction

Emergency services have been called to Beckenham junction this afternoon after person has been hit by a train just before 5pm. Services in and out of the station have been severely affected.

Police and Paramedics were called shortly before 5pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesman for Southern Eastern said :Trains are currently disrupted and may be delayed or diverted. Response staff have made the train safe to move out of the station and we hope the line will be fully open soon.