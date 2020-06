Three people have been hurt following a botched post office robbery in New Eltham this afternoon we can reveal.

A van being pursued by police crashed in Footscray Road.

Three people who are understood to the be those involved in the robbery attempt have been injured.

The London Air ambulance has landed nearby and the trio are being treated by the flying doctors and Paramedics.

The condition and the injuries of those involved is not currently known

More to follow