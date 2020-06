Three men and a boy have been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker in connection with an incident in Hackney on 10 June.

All four are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Froday, 12 June)

They are:

Paul Kabemba, of Morning Lane, Hackney. He has also been charged with one count of assault on a member of the public.

Jordan Thomas, 20 , Woolridge Way, Hackney.

A 13-year-old boy of Hackney

Marvin Henderson, 34, Frampton Park Road, Hackney