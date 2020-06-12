Witnesses are being sought after a man in his 70s was reportedly robbed in Dartford.

The victim was walking in the high street on 11 June 2020 at around 3pm when he approached an alleyway used as a cut-through towards The Orchard Theatre.

As he entered the area he reported being pulled to one side by a group of three men who demanded money from him.

They searched his coat and are reported to have taken a wallet which contained cash.

During the incident one of the men is alleged to have used a knife to threaten the man.

The suspects are described as black and were all wearing blue face coverings.

One man is described as around 6ft 1ins, stocky and wearing blue latex gloves with a black coat with the hood up.

The second suspect was wearing a yellow, green and blue horizontal striped jumper with a black hooded coat with the hood up. He was also wearing blue gloves.

A third suspect wore a black coat with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/98548/20.