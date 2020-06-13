A man has been charged following Race attack in Stoke Newington

A man has been charged following an incident in Stoke Newington.

Stanley Francis – 44 of Coronation Avenue, N16 was charged on Saturday, 13 June with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 June.

This follows an incident in Stoke Newington High Street, N16 on Friday, 12 June. A man in his 50s was found suffering stab wounds – he was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition is not life threatening.