A man who fired a BB gun at a house and a van in Folkestone prompting an armed police response has been jailed.

Stuart Regan was arrested by officers near Cheriton Road on the morning of Sunday 9 February 2020.

The 39-year-old admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, damaging property and two counts of possession of a knife at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 2 June.

He was jailed for 20 months when he was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday 10 June.

Regan, of Folkestone, was seen firing the BB gun at the windows of a house in Manor Road and at a passing vehicle on Cheriton Road before his arrest.

He discarded a knife shortly before he was detained and another lock knife was found on him during a search.

The damage to the windows was valued at £400 and the damage to the car was valued at £800.

Detective Inspector Nigel Douglas said: ‘Regan’s use of this intimidation firearm would have been terrifying to anyone who witnessed it. He has since failed to provide any explanation for his actions.

‘I would like to praise the response of our firearms team, who quickly arrived at the scene and safely detained an unpredictable, armed man.

‘There is no excuse for carrying a knife or any kind of weapon on our streets and Kent Police will seek the prosecution of anyone we find in possession of one.’