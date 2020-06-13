Detectives investigating the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, have made a second arrest as they renew appeals for information on a vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects.

The car, a large Volvo estate, was recovered by detectives on the morning of Saturday, 6 June after it had been abandoned in Cowper Road, N16. The car was undamaged when found and was bearing the false registration plate EX18EXE.

Samson was fatally shot at 23.30hrs on Friday 5 June in Brackenfield Close, E5.

When police and the London Ambulance Service [LAS] arrived, Samson was found suffering gunshot injuries. Despite the efforts of medics and officers, he was pronounced dead at the scene

A post-mortem examination revealed his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The murder is being investigated by Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

On Friday, 12 June, detectives arrested a 20-year-old man [B] on suspicion of being concerned in the murder. He was taken to an east London police station and has been released on bail until early July.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said: “Although we have arrested someone on suspicion of being concerned in the murder, the Volvo remains a very important appeal point for us.

“It was found abandoned the morning after Samson was shot. When it was discovered by police, it was bearing a false registration plate and therefore, in the days and weeks beforehand, may have been displaying different plates.

“The car is a large estate vehicle and had some distinguishing features – there were scuff marks to both corners of the front bumper and the front passenger door mirror was held on with tape.

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen this Volvo or knows who drives it. My officers and I need to hear from you if you have any information about this car, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, your information could be key to our investigation.

“Equally, I am keen to hear from anyone that witnessed the shooting in Brackenfield Close on Friday night, or anyone that has any other information that might assist the investigation.

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life, and robbed a family of their future together, leaving them devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Members of the public can now directly upload information and images to share with the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/ operation/01MPS20R01-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865, or call 101 and quote CAD8894/5June or Operation Scalby.