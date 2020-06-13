The A1M in Hertfordshire is currently closed southbound between J3 (Hatfield) and J1 (South Mimms, M25) due to a Hertfordshire Police led incident. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.

Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

Road users are advised to follow the hollow black circle diversion symbols on road signs. From the J3 exit slip “Roehyde Roundabout” take the 2nd exit on to the A414 “North Orbital Road” towards St Albans. At the next roundabout take the 4th exit towards London Colney A1081. At the next roundabout 2nd exit on to the M25 J22 towards J23 South Mimms. Exit M25 at J23 South Mimms for A1(M).