Appeal for information after fatal collision on the coastbound M20

Investigators are appealing for information about a fatal collision on the M20 in the early hours of this morning in which a woman in her 20s was fatally injured.

Kent Police were called at 3.10am on Sunday, 14 June 2020 to reports of the body of a pedestrian lying in the carriageway at junction 10a on the coastbound carriageway.

Officers from the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time or who witnessed a collision, has dashcam footage of the incident or who believes they may have been involved in a collision at the time.

Officers are at the scene and the coastbound carriageway of the motorway is currently closed for the police investigation to take place.

Any witnesses are being urged to call 01622 798539 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.ukquoting reference MM/JW/51/20. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org