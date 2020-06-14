Double knife attack probe launched after broad daylight stabbings in Lambeth

Police have launched an investigation following a double stabbing that took place in broad daylight attack in South East London.

Officers and Paramedics were called to Foxley Road in Lambeth just after 4.15pm on Sunday afternoon.

Two areas of the road remain cordoned off and specialist crime scene officers have spent the afternoon gathering evidence and removing samples from the two knife attacks.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:Officers on scene in #Stockwell #Lambeth following a stabbing at approx 4pm; two males – both aged late teens – taken to hospital for treatment; neither life threatening.

If you can help or witnesses the attack please call 101 quote CAD5188/14June.