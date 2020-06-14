M20 in Kent closed following single vehicle life changing collision

The M20 in Kent is closed eastbound between J10A (Ashford) and J11 (Cantebury) following a single vehicle life changing collision. The incident and investigation is being led by Kent Police. All lanes of the M20 eastbound have been closed near to The Street in Mersham. Emergency services were called just after 3.15am on Sunday morning.

Road users are advised advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion signs. Exit the M20 at J10 on to the eastbound A20 towards Folkestone. Continue on the A20 then re-join the M20 at J11.

Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey.

More to follow