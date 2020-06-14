M20 in Kent closed following single vehicle life changing collision

The M20 in Kent is closed eastbound between J10A (Ashford) and J11 (Cantebury) following a single vehicle life changing collision. The incident and investigation is being led by Kent Police. All lanes of the M20 eastbound have been closed near to The Street in Mersham. Emergency services were called just after 3.15am on Sunday morning.
