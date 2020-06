A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in North London.

Police were called on to reports of an injured man at Waldergrave Road, N8

Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service [LAS].

The injured man was 49-year-old was treated at the scene by LAS medics.

He was then taken to to Green Lanes to be met by trauma surgeons had been airlifted to the scene to in an attempt to save the man’s life.

Sadly the man died at the scene from his injuries.