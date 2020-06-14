Murder probe launched in Haringey sees one arrested

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with fatal stab injuries at a residential property in Haringey.

Police were called at 11.58pm on Saturday, 13 June to Waldegrave Road, N8, following reports of a 48-year-old man with stab injuries.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to hospital. He died just before 1am on Sunday, 14 June.

Formal identification awaits. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A crime scene remains in place as enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. He is thought to be known to the victim.