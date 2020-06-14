Sword wielding man arrested in Portsalde this morning

A man has been detained following an incident in Portslade this morning (Sunday 14 June).

Police received a report of a man in possession of a sword and wearing body armour close to the junction of Old Shoreham Road with Hangleton Road about 9.46am.

Officers responded and the suspect was swiftly detained. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

A small area of land has been cordoned off as police investigations continue.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “I’d like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 464 of 14/06.”