A man has been charged with the robbery and manslaughter of an elderly woman, 19 years after she died.

Junior Young, 37 of no fixed abode, has been charged by detectives investigating the death of 86-year-old Hilda Lockert, who was found seriously injured outside her home in the Overton Road Estate, SW9, on 30 April 2001.

Cash and a shopping bag had been stolen from Hilda who had been knocked to the ground, and suffered a broken leg, as well as injuries to her hip and head. She died in hospital on 15 May 2001.

Young is remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday, 1 September.