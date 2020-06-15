Blaze rips through industrial units in Beckton

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a range of four industrial units on Eastbury Road in Beckton.

Two fast food takeaway units were destroyed by the blaze. A cash and carry unit and a car repair workshop were damaged. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 11.49pm and the fire was under control by 3.12pm (Saturday). Fire crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking, Poplar, Stratford, East Greenwich and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.