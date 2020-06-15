CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a robbery in Maidstone.

At around 8.35pm on Tuesday 2 June 2020, a man in his 50s spoke to two men in Brenchley Gardens he had met previously.

The three walked through the town centre to an area near All Saints Church on Mill Street where it is alleged one of the men pushed the victim to the ground.

It is reported the second man then threatened him and they stole his gold coloured watch.

The victim suffered a serious leg injury in the fall and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Investigators are now issuing CCTV images of two men who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises either of them should call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/93267/20.