Couple arrested after pensioner is duped out of cash

Police have made two arrests in relation to a fraud incident.

Detectives launched an investigation after an elderly man was deceived into handing over his own money and valuables.

On 10 January at just before 10am a man in his nineties, from Westminster, received a call on his phone.

The caller told the elderly gentleman that he was a police officer and he needed his help with a ‘sting operation’. The victim was deceived into going to the bank and withdrawing £3,400 from his account.

The victim returned home and a woman later attended his address. He handed over the money and two bank cards to her.

The same woman returned to the victim’s home later and he handed her some gold cufflinks, antique coins and some commemorative coins.

He was reassured that his property would be looked after and would be returned to him within a few days.

Detectives have made two arrests.

On 20 April a man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with this incident.

On 29 May a woman, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with this incident.

Both were released under investigation.