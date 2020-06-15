Police launch Hackney sex attack probe

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Hackney are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a man they wish to speak to.

Police were called at around 2.50am on Sunday, 31 May to Stoke Newington Road N16 by a bus driver reporting a sexual assault on behalf of a female passenger.

The victim had been travelling on the 243 bus from Waterloo to Wood Green. A man is believed to have got on the bus in the Dalston area. He and the victim began talking before the victim fell asleep. She awoke a short time later to find the suspect sexually assaulting her.

When she remonstrated with the suspect he stood up and alighted from the bus. The victim then approached the driver to report the incident and police were called.

Officers attended the scene and spoke with the victim. She has since been provided with specialist care and support.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 55 and 59 years, around 5’6” tall, with short grey hair, a thick grey beard and of stocky build. He was wearing blue jeans and a red top, and spoke with an Irish accent.

An investigation is ongoing by officers from Central East Safeguarding.



Detective Sergeant Adam Knott said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim. To awake to find the suspect subjecting her to a serious sexual assault will have been a very traumatic experience; and it is imperative that we find the man responsible to ensure he is brought to justice. Do you recognise the individual in the image? Please come forward and speak with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 1509/31May.