The two year-old boy who was shot in the head on a North London street survived after the bullet missed an artery by a “millimetre” A relative has revealed.

The youngsters grandmother Lillian Serunkuma has now urged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

She said: “If you know the person responsible for this incident, you need to come forward and speak to the police. “My grandson is two, he has never hurt anyone. The person who did this doesn’t deserve your protection or friendship

The gunman could clearly see that a woman and child were present in the car, and fired towards them without any regard for their safety, seriously hurting them both.