Witnesses are being sought to a collision involving several vehicles in Gravesend.

On 14 June at around 6.40pm a silver Mercedes E350 collided with a grey BMW 320D at the junction with Lennox Road before colliding with four stationary vehicles and a wall in Pelham Road.

Police arrived at the scene and one man aged 31 from Gravesend was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving before being taken to a local hospital with injuries and later being discharged. He remains in police custody.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the car in the moments before the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information who can help is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/100498/20.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.