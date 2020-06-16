 A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving – UKNIP
BREAKING Gravesend Kent

A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

June 16, 2020

Kent Police are we seek witnesses after a silver Mercedes E350 collided with a BMW at the junction with Lennox Rd and then hit four stationary vehicles and a wall in Pelham Rd 6:40pm yesterday. A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Anyone with Dash-cam or information is asked to call   01474 366149 Ref: 46/100498/20

