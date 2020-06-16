Kent Police are we seek witnesses after a silver Mercedes E350 collided with a BMW at the junction with Lennox Rd and then hit four stationary vehicles and a wall in Pelham Rd 6:40pm yesterday. A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. Anyone with Dash-cam or information is asked to call 01474 366149 Ref: 46/100498/20
The two-year-old boy who was shot in the head on a North London street survived after the bullet missed an artery by a “millimetre”.
Blaze rips through industrial units in Beckton
The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased
Couple arrested after pensioner is duped out of cash
Witnesses are being sought to a collision involving several vehicles in Gravesend
Couple have been charged after a sawn-off shotgun was recovered as part of an investigation by the joint National Crime Agency
A man has been charged with the robbery and manslaughter of an elderly woman
Police launch Hackney sex attack probe
CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a robbery in Maidstone
Romanian national charged with Haringey Murder
Man charged after urinating over memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer
Double knife attack probe launched after broad daylight stabbings in Lambeth
Double knife attack probe launched after broad daylight stabbings in Lambeth
Gatwick arrests compensation – Sussex Police statement
Sword wielding man arrested in Portsalde this morning
Murder probe launched in Haringey sees one arrested
Appeal for information after fatal collision on the coastbound M20
Police launch probe after woman is killed in fatal overnight collision on the M20 in Kent
M20 in Kent closed following single vehicle life changing collision
Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing of 49 year old in North London
Missing Maidstone man has been found safe by Police
As of 9pm more than 100 people have been arrested during today’s protest for offences including breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault...
A man has been charged following Race attack in Stoke Newington
Detectives investigating the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, have made a second arrest
Man thrown in the air like a ragdoll by Police car answering 999 call
Battle of Trafalgar and Waterloo all in one afternoon in London
A man who fired a BB gun at a house and a van in Folkestone prompting an armed police response has been jailed
