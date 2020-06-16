A suspected burglar has appeared in court following a break in at a house in Wainscott.

Paul Stone, 44, of Hyacinth Road, Strood, has been charged with one count of burglary and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 15 June.

Mr Stone has been charged in connection with an incident in Hollywood Lane, Wainscott, which was reported to have happened on 12 June at around 11.30pm.

A man and a woman were in their living room when they heard a noise before finding an unknown person in their kitchen.

Kent Police was called and officers arrived and the man was arrested in the property.

Following his court appearance Mr Stone was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 13 July.