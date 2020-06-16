A Teco Shop worker was attack in Maidstone and a manhunt has been launched by Police

A CCTV image has been issued following allegations of assault against a shop worker in Maidstone.

At around 9.30pm on Friday 5 June 2020 a man entered Tesco Express in Week Street and selected three bottles of wine.

The man headed to a self-service checkout, where it is alleged he made no attempt to pay for two of the bottles.

When a member of staff challenged him outside the store, the suspect is said to have assaulted him and threatened to strike him with one of the bottles, before running from the scene.

Officers would like to identify the person pictured in the CCTV image, who they believe can assist with their enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/95202/20.