Ashford robber is to appear in court charged with multiple offences following incidents in Ashford

A suspected robber is to appear in court charged with multiple offences following incidents in Ashford.

Peter Osbourne, 34, of High Street, Ashford was charged on Friday 12 June 2020 with the following offences in relation to incidents on 10 June: robbing a man of cash and a bicycle in Beaver Lane, Ashford; an attempted robbery in Mace Lane; theft of a mobile phone in Mace Lane, and threatening a person with a bladed or sharp article (two-pronged knife) in Mace Lane.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place (Stanley knife and multi-tool) in relation to an incident in Station Road, Ashford on 12 June.

He appeared at virtual court on Saturday 13 June where he was remanded in custody. He will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 13 July.