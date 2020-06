Dungeness Coastguard Team was paged at 18.51 hrs today to a vehicle that had become stuck on the beach at Dymchurch.

The Coastguard team had a contact for the local farmers who came to the aid of the owner and pulled the vehicle clear of the water.

The coastguard would like to thank Matt Cake & Chris Cake from AgriScapes Ltd for their assistance

In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Photo credit Dungeness Coastguard