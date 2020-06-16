Investigation launched after man is shot by armed Police in Swindon

A man has been shot by armed police in Swindon this afternoon we can reveal.

Emergency service including the air ambulance were seen overhead from around 5.30pm.

One local resident has made claim to have heard officers repeatedly shouting ‘put the gun down’ before gunfire was heard.

Shaw Road remains been closed in both directions and a large crime scene has been erected. The incident happened in Ridge Green involving a small white lorry.

Wiltshire Police have refused to comment and have advised that the matter is being overseen by the IPOC

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation following non-fatal police shooting in the Ridge Green area of Swindon earlier today.

We understand, at this time, that officers from Wiltshire Police were called to a disturbance shortly after 5pm today (16 June) following reports of an armed robbery in Rivermead Industrial Estate, Westlea.

During the incident the man, in his 50s, was shot in the leg by a firearms officer. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

We have sent investigators to the scene and to the post incident procedures.