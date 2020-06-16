 Investigation launched after man is shot by armed Police in Swindon – UKNIP
June 16, 2020
A man has  been shot by armed police in Swindon this afternoon we can reveal.

Emergency service including the air ambulance were seen overhead from around 5.30pm.

One local resident has made  claim to have heard officers repeatedly shouting ‘put the gun down’ before gunfire was heard.

 

Shaw Road remains  been closed in both directions and a large crime scene  has been erected. The incident happened  in Ridge Green involving a small white lorry.

 

 

 

The IPOC have confirmed that they have sent investigators to the scene and would release a statement shortly

Wiltshire Police have refused to  comment and have advised that the matter is being overseen by the IPOC

