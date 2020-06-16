Investigation launched after man is shot by armed Police in Swindon

A man has been shot by armed police in Swindon this afternoon we can reveal.

Emergency service including the air ambulance were seen overhead from around 5.30pm.

One local resident has made claim to have heard officers repeatedly shouting ‘put the gun down’ before gunfire was heard.

Shaw Road remains been closed in both directions and a large crime scene has been erected. The incident happened in Ridge Green involving a small white lorry.

The IPOC have confirmed that they have sent investigators to the scene and would release a statement shortly

Wiltshire Police have refused to comment and have advised that the matter is being overseen by the IPOC