Police were called by Paramedics from LAS to Edridge Road in #Croydon. It follows reports of man being stabbed around 7.42pm on Tuesday evening.

The victim a man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital – his condition is life-threatening. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Enquiries into circumstances continue.

Police are appealing for Witnesses or anyone with information to contact them those on 101 ref CAD 7022/16Jun.