Man in his 20s is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in south London

A man in his 20s remains fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in Croydon on Tuesday evening.

The victim was stabbed in Edridge Road, Croydon around 7.40pm, police said.

He has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made at this stage while enquiries continue.

The air ambulance reportedly landed at nearby Park Hill earlier during the evening.

A statement released by Croydon Police reads: “Police called by LAS to Edridge Road #Croydon to report of man stabbed around 7.42pm.

“Victim in 20s taken to hospital – condition life-threatening.

“No arrests at this stage. Enquiries into circumstances continue.

“Witnesses/ those with info – pls call 101 ref CAD 7022/16Jun.”