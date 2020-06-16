Man who attacked police officer during BLM protest has been convicted of violent disorder

A man identified in a social media video kicking a Met officer in the back during the demonstrations in central London last weekend has been convicted of violent disorder.

Daniel Allan, 35 of Ridley Terrace, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to the offence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 June.

Allan had travelled down to London from his home in Sunderland to take part in demonstrations in Parliament Square on Saturday, 13 June.

At approximately 3.15pm Allan was seen kicking a police sergeant in the back and knocking him to the ground in Bridge Street, Westminster.

Footage of Allan’s behaviour was then shared widely on social media and, a short while later, police officers recognised Allan due to his distinctive coloured clothing.

Allan was then arrested by officers from City of London Police.

He was later charged with violent disorder and he will be sentenced at a later date.

The officer sustained bruising to his back and is currently recovering at home.

Detective Constable Steve Nicholls of Central West Command Unit, said: “Allan’s shameful actions were totally unacceptable and I am pleased that he has been convicted. This swift justice should also be a warning to others who came to central London on Saturday with the sole purpose of causing violence. Police officers are not punching bags’ and a number of investigations remain underway to identify and arrest those causing violence or assaulting our officers.

“I would like to thank our colleagues from the City of London Police for their help in making this arrest.”