Police called to Man slashed across the face in Tottenham North London

Officers from Met Police have been called to a stabbing at Sherringham Avenue in Tottenham North London this evening (Tuesday June 16th).

One man has been treated at the scene been taken to hospital with a stab wound.

Part of the road remains sealed off. The attack is understood not to be fatal

A spokesman for the Met Said :Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to shortly before 3pm on Tuesday, 16 June, to reports of a man assaulted.

Officers attended. A man in his 20s was found with a slash injury to his face. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

A scene has been put in place. There have been no arrests.

Enquiries continue.