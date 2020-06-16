Police investigating a shooting in Barking have charged a woman with firearms offences.

Rushelle McLaughlin, 26 of Northolt, Middlesex, was charged on Monday, 15 June, with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

She has been remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 16 June.

The charge follows an incident on 4 June in Wilmington Gardens, where officers located two injured males. One had suffered gunshot wounds and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital. The second victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation is being led by Trident detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.