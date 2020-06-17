Concerns and search launched for missing Braintree teenager

Can you help police find 16-year-old Maisie Young, who is missing from her home in #Witham?

Maisie was reported missing in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 17 June.

Officers believe she may be in #SilverEnd, and would ask local residents to keep an eye out for her, as we need to make sure she’s ok.

Maisie is 5ft 1in tall and of slim build, she has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey and pink leggings and a black coat.

We appreciate that this is not the best picture, but please do share it so that we can find Maisie and bring her home safely.

Anyone with information about Maisie’s whereabouts is asked to call #Braintree police station on 101.