M11 motorway in Essex closed in both directions after lorry load of migrants found in trailer

The M11 motorway between junctions 8 and 9 has been thrown into full police lock down following the discovery of a trailer full of migrants on Wednesday evening.

Highways England have put in closures in both directions following a request from Essex police.

Diversion route have been put in place northbound is leave at Junction 8, A120 west, A10 north to join M11 at J10. Southbound leave at Junction 10 onto A10 south, A120 east to rejoin the M11 at Junction 8

Hundreds of drivers remain trapped following the discovery. Police opened the rear of the trailer and two migrants made of from officers. A Police helicopter has been called in attempts to track down the wanted men.

Officers called in Paramedics and a HART team to check the remaining who been in the trailer for sometime a source has revealed.

The group have been given water and medical treatment.

Officers say they will be passed to immigration officials to deal with. It is not clear if the driver has been arrested but is understood to have been questioned at the scene.

Essex Police and Border Force have been approached for comment.

More to follow