Police appeal for witnesses over Croydon attack

Detectives in Croydon are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has moving footage of the incident or the circumstances surrounding it.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 7.42pm on Tuesday, 16 June to a man stabbed in Edridge Road, Croydon.

Officers and LAS attended. At the scene a 25-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds.

The injured man was taken to a south London hospital by LAS where his condition is not life threatening.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 16 June on suspicion of GBH. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 7022/16Jun,