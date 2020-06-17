Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Walthamstow.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Tuesday, 16 June at Markhouse Road, at the junction with Queens Road, E17.

A white Volkswagen van was in collision with a 71-year-old male pedestrian from Walthamstow

London Ambulance Service took the injured man to hospital where he died a short while later.

His family have been informed.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene.

There have been no arrests.

The inquiry is being led by officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call 0208 597 4874. You can also contact police via Twitter @MetCC, please quote CAD 5565/16JUN