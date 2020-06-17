Police target organised criminality and violence in south London

A further 14 arrests in operation to target organised criminality and violence in south London.

Eight males and six females, aged between 22 and 56-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of a range of drugs offences including: possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs, allowing premises to be used for supply of class A drugs, and theft and handling of stolen goods, following a number of early morning raids today, Wednesday 17 June, at residential addresses predominately across Lambeth, Croydon, and Bromley.

In addition to the arrests, a quantity of class A drugs was also seized.

These arrests follow 18 previous arrests which were made last week as part of the same operation.

The warrants are the culmination of an eight-month, covert investigation into drug dealing, organised criminality and violent crime in the area, which was launched following feedback from the communities who live there.

A number of officers were involved in the operation, including the Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF), Lambeth and Southwark local officers and Territorial Support Group (TSG).

Detective Superintendent John Harnwell, of the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “Today we have built on the great successes we saw last week, with an additional 14 individuals being arrested.

“This operation is a fantastic example of the VCTF working closely with local borough officers to dismantle organised criminality and target those exploiting and coercing vulnerable people, often young children, to sell drugs.

“Our work to suppress violence does not stop here. Even through this challenging pandemic, we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to tackle these types of crimes head on.”

Commander Colin Wingrove, of Lambeth and Southwark said: “We know that there has been widespread concern about drug-fuelled violence across the borough, which understandably left communities here feeling threatened.

“This operation aimed to protect those communities from harm, safeguard vulnerable and young people and bring those responsible to justice.

“I want to reiterate that this type of criminality, which causes misery to many who live here, will not be tolerated. We remain dedicated to working with the community and partners to drive down violence, drug-dealing and serious organised criminality.