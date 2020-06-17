Roads policing officers place defibrillators in vehicles to help save lives in #Essex

Roads policing officers have placed 20 defibrillators within their vehicles to help save lives in #Essex.
Officers have put defibrillators in 10 vehicles operated by Chigwell Roads Policing Unit and 10 vehicles managed by Stanway Roads Policing Units.
All our officers were trained to use the equipment, which have been in operation for the past month, as part of their training to become police officers.
Inspector Jason Dearsley said: “A key element of being of an officer is to preserve life and the defibrillators will help us try and save people who are in the worst possible situation.
“Roads policing officers cover the entire county – meaning we may be able to use this equipment following a collision or if someone falls poorly within their towns or villages.”
Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, welcomed the news.
He said: “It’s vital equipment that simply makes the difference between life and death.
“With more police officers being available in our communities and out on our roads they can be there quickly and help save someone’s life.”
-
