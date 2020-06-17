Trio arrested after man is attack at house party

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Southwark are appealing for witnesses or those with information to come forward.
London Ambulance Service alerted police at 3.50am on Monday, 15 June that a man with stab wounds had been taken to hospital by car.
Officers attended a south London hospital. The 26-year-old victim’s condition was initially deemed critical but has since been assessed as not life-threatening. He remains in hospital and continues to receive treatment.
It is thought the incident occurred after a fight involving a group of men broke out at a residential address in Denmark Hill, SE24.
Detective Constable Rob Neville, investigating, said:
“We believe the victim was at a party in an address that had been rented out via AirB&B when he was attacked.
“He is incredibly lucky; but for the speed at which he was taken to hospital, this could well have been a murder investigation.
“I need to hear from anyone who was at the party and witnessed an altercation, or who saw people leaving in haste.
“This was a violent incident that nearly cost a man his life and it is imperative that we find those responsible.”
Three men, 24-years-old and two 23-year-olds has were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. They were taken to a south London police station and later bailed.
If you witnessed the incident, or if you have any information, please call police on 101 and quote CAD999/15June.