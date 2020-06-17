Trio arrested after man is attack at house party

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Southwark are appealing for witnesses or those with information to come forward.

London Ambulance Service alerted police at 3.50am on Monday, 15 June that a man with stab wounds had been taken to hospital by car.

Officers attended a south London hospital. The 26-year-old victim’s condition was initially deemed critical but has since been assessed as not life-threatening. He remains in hospital and continues to receive treatment.

It is thought the incident occurred after a fight involving a group of men broke out at a residential address in Denmark Hill, SE24.

Detective Constable Rob Neville, investigating, said:

“We believe the victim was at a party in an address that had been rented out via AirB&B when he was attacked.

“He is incredibly lucky; but for the speed at which he was taken to hospital, this could well have been a murder investigation.

“I need to hear from anyone who was at the party and witnessed an altercation, or who saw people leaving in haste.

“This was a violent incident that nearly cost a man his life and it is imperative that we find those responsible.”

Three men, 24-years-old and two 23-year-olds has were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. They were taken to a south London police station and later bailed.

If you witnessed the incident, or if you have any information, please call police on 101 and quote CAD999/15June.