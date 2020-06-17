Two men have appeared in court charged with burgling a supermarket in Margate.

Kent Police received a report that cigarettes and alcohol had been stolen from the Co-op in Summerfield Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday 10 June 2020.

Sean Phipps, 39, of Surrey Road, Margate, and Terry Howard, 47, of no fixed address, have both since been charged with burglary and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Tuesday 16 June.

Mr Phipps was remanded into custody and Mr Howard was bailed until a court appearance on Wednesday 5 August.

As part of the investigation into the supermarket burglary, officers also arrested a 47-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Margate on 12 June on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.