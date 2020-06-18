A 14-year-old boy made bombs in his bedroom to become an Islamic ‘martyr’, a court heard.
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 13-year old boy charge two
Detectives have released CCTV footage of two suspects breaking into a warehouse before stealing £50,000 worth of saffron in Ilford
A conviction comes almost 10 years after the murder of Dr Farooq and is the culmination of painstaking work by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism
A suspected burglar has been charged with 10 offences in Gillingham
A murder investigation is underway after a woman died from her injuries in hospital.
Police mounted section name horse after fallen PC Harper
Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances following a fatal collision in Ramsgate
Lucky escape after driver rolls Landrover Discovery on the M2 motorway near Faversham
Motorcycle rider killed in the M4 motorway
M2 motorway closed following overturned vehicle near Faversham
Eastleigh Teenager charged with Terror offence
M11 motorway in Essex closed in both directions after lorry load of migrants found in trailer
Concerns and search launched for missing Braintree teenager
Roads policing officers place defibrillators in vehicles to help save lives in #Essex
Police target organised criminality and violence in south London
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after a violent assault between two groups of people in Westminster
Two men have appeared in court charged with burgling a supermarket in Margate
Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was injured in an assault
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Walthamstow
Trio arrested after man is attack at house party
Police appeal for witnesses over Croydon attack
Man dies in fatal M25 horror crash
Dungeness Coastguard Team was paged at 18.51 hrs today to a vehicle that had become stuck on the beach at Dymchurch. The Coastguard team had a...
Investigation launched after man is shot by armed Police in Swindon
A man has been shot by armed police in Swindon this afternoon we can reveal. Emergency service including the air ambulance were seen overhead from...
Man in his 20’s fighting for his life following stab attack in Croydon
Man in his 20s is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in south London
Police called to Man slashed across the face in Tottenham North London
Officers from Met Police have been called to a stabbing at Sherringham Avenue in Tottenham North London this evening (Tuesday June 16th). ...