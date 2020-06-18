 A 14-year-old boy made bombs in his bedroom to become an Islamic ‘martyr’, a court heard. – UKNIP
June 18, 2020
A teenager made bombs in his bedroom to become an Islamic ‘martyr’,  a London  court heard. The 14 year old  from Eastleigh in Hampshire appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing a grey tracksuit to deny the charge of preparing for terrorist activities.
 
 
His mother sat in front of the dock as he spoke to confirm his name and age and assure Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot he understood what was happening. She told the clerk to ‘put the charge in plain English’,
